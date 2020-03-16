Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > JPMorgan Chase, Nationwide Insurance telling more employees to work from home

JPMorgan Chase, Nationwide Insurance telling more employees to work from home

bizjournals Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nationwide Insurance are telling as many employees as possible to work from home. The fourth and fifth largest of Central Ohio's largest employers – Chase with 18,400 local employees and Nationwide with 12,500 – join Ohio State University, the state of Ohio and other major employers to encourage many workers to stay out of the office. Both companies as of last week had opted for a "rotating" work from home schedule that brought some employees to the office each day,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon Asks All Employees To Work From Home, But Some Can’t

Amazon Asks All Employees To Work From Home, But Some Can’t 01:24

 In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, Amazon has asked all of its global employees to work from home when and if possible. Veuer’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DBuchananBiz1st

Doug Buchanan RT @TNaveraBiz1st: .@Nationwide and @JPMorgan, two of Central Ohio's biggest office employers, are sending everyone they can home: https://… 5 days ago

TNaveraBiz1st

Tristan Navera .@Nationwide and @JPMorgan, two of Central Ohio's biggest office employers, are sending everyone they can home: https://t.co/AQcl2lcETI 5 days ago

columbusbiz1st

Columbus Biz First JPMorgan Chase and Nationwide Insurance are joining others in telling more employees to work from home. https://t.co/tYGr8RtbNh 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.