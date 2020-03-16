JPMorgan Chase, Nationwide Insurance telling more employees to work from home

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nationwide Insurance are telling as many employees as possible to work from home. The fourth and fifth largest of Central Ohio's largest employers – Chase with 18,400 local employees and Nationwide with 12,500 – join Ohio State University, the state of Ohio and other major employers to encourage many workers to stay out of the office. Both companies as of last week had opted for a "rotating" work from home schedule that brought some employees to the office each day,… 👓 View full article

