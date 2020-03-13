Global  

Movie theaters limit attendance amid coronavirus concerns

Monday, 16 March 2020
Movie theater chains with a St. Louis presence have limited attendance in showings amid coronavirus concerns. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) said Friday that it is “taking aggressive, nationwide steps to provide additional space” between theater-goers at all its U.S. locations and reducing seating capacity at each theater by 50%. The reductions began last Saturday and continue until April 30. Marcus Theatres, which bought the former Wehrenberg Theatres in 2016, said on its website…
 Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms to close while Maryland tries to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state.

