Movie theaters limit attendance amid coronavirus concerns
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Movie theater chains with a St. Louis presence have limited attendance in showings amid coronavirus concerns. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) said Friday that it is “taking aggressive, nationwide steps to provide additional space” between theater-goers at all its U.S. locations and reducing seating capacity at each theater by 50%. The reductions began last Saturday and continue until April 30. Marcus Theatres, which bought the former Wehrenberg Theatres in 2016, said on its website…
And on Monday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors joined the city of L.A. in closing all bars, clubs, gyms and movie theaters until further notice. Restaurants will still be allowed to serve..