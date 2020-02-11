Global  

Hawaii among toughest states to be a doctor, Wallethub study finds

bizjournals Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Hawaii is one of the toughest states for practicing doctors in the country, from a business standpoint, according to a new report from finance website Wallethub. For the report, researchers compared all 50 states and Washington DC across 19 key metrics including wages, the cost of annual malpractice liability insurance and the overall medical environment, among other considerations. The Aloha state ranked in the bottom 10 at No. 42 for its low scores in opportunity, competition and medical environment.…
