WWE cancels WrestleMania, all other events in Tampa Bay over coronavirus fears

WWE announced Monday that WrestleMania 36, along with all other events in Tampa Bay, will be canceled. The event, which was slated to be held at Raymond James Stadium on April 5, will now be streamed instead from WWE's training facility in Orlando. Along with the main event, WWE had planned fan events including tapings of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night Smackdown and NXT: Takeover Tampa Bay throughout the week. There were also plans for a fan event called WrestleMania Axxess. "In coordination…


