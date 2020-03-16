Amazon's coronavirus plan: Hire displaced restaurant workers, raise hourly pay

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has its own economic stimulus plan for the global pandemic that has ground the economy to a near halt: Give laid-off and furloughed hospitality workers jobs delivering Prime packages. The e-commerce company will hire an additional 100,000 workers in the United States and temporarily boost wages for current employees by $2 per hour, Amazon said late Monday. Amazon's minimum wage sits at $15 per hour for fulfillment and delivery workers, and it will increase to $17…


