Amazon's coronavirus plan: Hire displaced restaurant workers, raise hourly pay

bizjournals Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has its own economic stimulus plan for the global pandemic that has ground the economy to a near halt: Give laid-off and furloughed hospitality workers jobs delivering Prime packages. The e-commerce company will hire an additional 100,000 workers in the United States and temporarily boost wages for current employees by $2 per hour, Amazon said late Monday. Amazon's minimum wage sits at $15 per hour for fulfillment and delivery workers, and it will increase to $17…
News video: Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak 01:19

 Amazon recently announced their plan to open up an additional 100,000 part-time and full-time positions across the United States.

Migrant workers flee on crowded buses to avoid coronavirus curfew in India [Video]

Migrant workers flee on crowded buses to avoid coronavirus curfew in India

Thousands of migrant workers across India fled to their homes on overcrowded public transport, defying an official curfew imposed to contain the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. There were chaotic..

CVS Health Announce New Employee Bonuses [Video]

CVS Health Announce New Employee Bonuses

CVS Health is paying bonuses to hourly workers and hiring an additional 50,000 roles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Bezos is asking laid-off restaurant and bar workers to come work for Amazon amid the coronavirus crisis

Jeff Bezos is asking laid-off restaurant and bar workers to come work for Amazon amid the coronavirus crisis· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement on Saturday the company is hiring for 100,000 new roles, and urged laid-off restaurant workers to apply. · Bezos...
UK in talks with Amazon over delivering coronavirus tests: FT

Britain has approached Amazon and other companies about using their services to step up the delivery of coronavirus tests to frontline health workers, the...
