Harkins to temporarily close all movie theaters

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Harkins Theatres intends to close all its locations in the wake of the expanded social distancing guidance issued Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a letter sent to customers Monday evening and posted on its website, Harkins President and CEO Mike Bowers said the Scottsdale-based company will suspend the operation of all theaters through March 31. Besides its huge number of theaters spread out across Arizona, Harkins also has theater locations in California, Colorado,…
Recent related news from verified sources

Apple closing stores; Harkins, other theaters reduce ticket sales

It started with sporting events and is spreading to the U.S. hotel and resort industry. Now retail is the latest sector to make adjustments as the business world...
bizjournals Also reported by •The Verge

Twin Cities movie theaters take steps to ease moviegoers' coronavirus fears

The movie-going experience is about to become less communal. While no Twin Cities theaters plan to close, some are shifting operating practices to keep patrons...
bizjournals

