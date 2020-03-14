Global  

Nordstrom to shutter all its stores to limit virus spread

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Nordstrom Inc. says it will temporarily close all of its stores for two weeks starting Tuesday as it tries to limit the spread of the new virus.

The Seattle-based upscale chain, which operates 380 stores including 116 department stores, is the latest retailer to announce temporary closures. It joins Nike, Everlane, Apple and Abercrombie & Fitch, among others, in closing its doors. Like many of the other chains, Nordstrom says it will be providing pay for its employees during the period.

The company said Monday that it is also withdrawing its annual financial guidance, noting a slowdown in consumer demand, particularly in markets affected by the coronavirus. It also said that it will be making further cuts to its expenses and capital-expenditure plans.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees remain our top priority as we continue to make decisions during this rapidly evolving situation,” Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a statement.
