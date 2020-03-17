Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Eviction moratorium proposed for S.F. small businesses in crisis

Eviction moratorium proposed for S.F. small businesses in crisis

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
A proposal expected to be introduced Tuesday aims to keep San Francisco small businesses in their spaces so that they can weather the current economic downturn as the entire Bay Area was ordered to shelter in place and all nonessential businesses directed to cease operations on Monday. District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston promised that he would introduce legislation on Tuesday granting eviction protections to small businesses unable to pay rent as a result of the coronavirus crisis. He introduced…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published < > Embed
News video: Small businesses already impacted by COVID-19 worried about closure

Small businesses already impacted by COVID-19 worried about closure 01:37

 A number of small businesses say if things don't get better, they may have to close up shop permanently.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Small Businesses Struggle Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Small Businesses Struggle Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As states and municipalities order nonesstential businesses to close amid the pandemic, small businesses struggle to survive.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announces relief fund for small businesses [Video]

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announces relief fund for small businesses

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said there was a new small business relief fund to help businesses forced to close by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 29:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Moratorium on business evictions proposed by state lawmakers

State lawmakers are pushing for a new bill to protect small businesses from getting evicted if they aren’t able to pay rent. State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San...
bizjournals

Banks to target small businesses in crisis with extra help

Banks are expected to announce industry-wide measures to help small businesses thrown into financial stress by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Age Also reported by •bizjournalsSeattle Times

Tweets about this

eastbaycitizen

Steven Tavares "This is not just a crisis for tenants, but for small mom and pop landlords as well," CM @tonydaysog on proposed 60… https://t.co/xTZEp6xKc2 2 days ago

HousingValley

Silicon Valley Housing Advocates RT @DeanPreston: Dozens of small businesses in the past few weeks have asked how my office can help through this crisis. Tmrw I plan to int… 2 days ago

AlisonB916

🌹🍞😈Yes, I’m a Boomer for Bernie This could enable local government to both protect small business and negotiate for long-term rent reductions. https://t.co/K6SZzkkybd 2 days ago

tamigraph

Tamara Kneese RT @antievictionmap: We need eviction moratoriums for small businesses! https://t.co/XGFSnGJHZE 2 days ago

antievictionmap

antievictionmap We need eviction moratoriums for small businesses! https://t.co/XGFSnGJHZE 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.