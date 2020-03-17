Eviction moratorium proposed for S.F. small businesses in crisis

Steven Tavares "This is not just a crisis for tenants, but for small mom and pop landlords as well," CM @tonydaysog on proposed 60… https://t.co/xTZEp6xKc2 2 days ago Silicon Valley Housing Advocates RT @DeanPreston: Dozens of small businesses in the past few weeks have asked how my office can help through this crisis. Tmrw I plan to int… 2 days ago 🌹🍞😈Yes, I’m a Boomer for Bernie This could enable local government to both protect small business and negotiate for long-term rent reductions. https://t.co/K6SZzkkybd 2 days ago Tamara Kneese RT @antievictionmap: We need eviction moratoriums for small businesses! https://t.co/XGFSnGJHZE 2 days ago antievictionmap We need eviction moratoriums for small businesses! https://t.co/XGFSnGJHZE 2 days ago