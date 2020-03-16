Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Boeing stock wipes out gains made during ousted CEO Muilenburg's term

Boeing stock wipes out gains made during ousted CEO Muilenburg's term

Reuters India Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Boeing Co's shares on Monday erased all gains recorded during ousted CEO Dennis Muilenburg's tenure due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty around the 737 MAX's return to service, which also led to a credit rating downgrade by S&P Global Ratings.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing stock wipes out gains made during ousted CEO Muilenburg's tenure

Boeing Co's shares plunged another 20% on Monday, erasing all gains recorded during ousted CEO Dennis Muilenburg's tenure, as the mounting economic fallout of...
Reuters


Tweets about this

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Boeing Stock Wipes Out Gains Made During Ousted CEO Muilenburg’s Tenure https://t.co/8Wkk9PJqnC 40 minutes ago

hkafofficial

Hong Kong Aviation Forum ✈ RT @ReutersAero: Boeing stock wipes out gains made during ousted CEO Muilenburg's term https://t.co/AMj4VOyyjz 2 hours ago

saku_is

いちのせさくや(ΦωΦ) RT @Reuters: Boeing stock wipes out gains made during ousted CEO Muilenburg's term https://t.co/BACRakuCSn https://t.co/zDB4bc6FLa 2 hours ago

marketcheetah

Market Cheetah Boeing Stock Wipes Out Gains Made During Ousted CEO Muilenburg’s Term https://t.co/OSaldrxMnH 2 hours ago

Xplorers_friend

Richard parker RT @ReutersBiz: Boeing stock wipes out gains made during ousted CEO Muilenburg's term https://t.co/H4Ec0yqezw https://t.co/StatEb8pVJ 5 hours ago

Globe_Index

Global Index Boeing stock wipes out gains made during ousted CEO Muilenburg's term https://t.co/uUiyh4jvkZ https://t.co/hJFSEjCIs3 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.