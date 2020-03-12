'This can happen to anyone': How this cell therapy pioneer, diagnosed with the coronavirus, wants to destigmatize COVID-19
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Dr. Arie Belldegrun, a pioneer in the burgeoning area of cell therapy, has the coronavirus and a simple message: Get tested. Belldegrun, the cofounder and executive chairman of cell therapy company Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) of South San Francisco, in a company statement Friday was described as having a dry cough and a "transient low-grade fever," had chosen to self-quarantine and was tested for COVID-19. He was told Friday that the test was positive. Continuing his quarantine at…