🕷 All .@southport_CPW stores to close with 2900 #Jobs lost https://t.co/qJmwvGjk6f Sent via @updayUK 17 seconds ago Real Toppanarris RT @Independent: Carphone Warehouse to close all 531 standalone stores, putting 2,900 jobs at risk https://t.co/Sfae5822qe 35 seconds ago tricky RT @SkyNewsBreak: Retailer Dixons Carphone says it will cut 2,900 jobs under plans to close all 531 of its standalone Carphone Warehouse st… 47 seconds ago Howard Archer More stores disappearing from the High Street BBC News - Carphone Warehouse to close all standalone stores https://t.co/ZMRKYswOVl 50 seconds ago news4Glasgow Carphone Warehouse to close all standalone stores https://t.co/h6IgH6IV9n 1 minute ago john whyte All Carphone Warehouse stores to close with 2900 jobs lost https://t.co/77kkCVTy2A Sent via @updayUK 1 minute ago Cristopher Casteleiro RT @SkyNews: Carphone Warehouse: 2,900 jobs axed as all standalone stores to close https://t.co/gHnTtb0Q8E 1 minute ago Ronnie C RT @telebusiness: Dixons Carphone will axe nearly 3,000 jobs under plans to close all 531 of its standalone Carphone Warehouse stores. 40%… 2 minutes ago