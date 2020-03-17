Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Carphone Warehouse to close all 531 standalone stores, putting 2,900 jobs at risk

Carphone Warehouse to close all 531 standalone stores, putting 2,900 jobs at risk

Independent Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
All standalone Carphone Warehouse stores will shut in the UK and an estimated 2,900 jobs will be slashed, according to the retailer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

All 531 branches of Carphone Warehouse to close ending 2,900 jobs

All 531 branches of Carphone Warehouse to close ending 2,900 jobsThe only branches that will remain will be inside Currys PCWorld
Wales Online Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

sharonpentay

🕷 All .@southport_CPW stores to close with 2900 #Jobs lost https://t.co/qJmwvGjk6f Sent via @updayUK 17 seconds ago

_IceMaiden_

Real Toppanarris RT @Independent: Carphone Warehouse to close all 531 standalone stores, putting 2,900 jobs at risk https://t.co/Sfae5822qe 35 seconds ago

TrickyAcorn00

tricky RT @SkyNewsBreak: Retailer Dixons Carphone says it will cut 2,900 jobs under plans to close all 531 of its standalone Carphone Warehouse st… 47 seconds ago

HowardArcherUK

Howard Archer More stores disappearing from the High Street BBC News - Carphone Warehouse to close all standalone stores https://t.co/ZMRKYswOVl 50 seconds ago

news4Glasgow

news4Glasgow Carphone Warehouse to close all standalone stores https://t.co/h6IgH6IV9n 1 minute ago

whyteyj

john whyte All Carphone Warehouse stores to close with 2900 jobs lost https://t.co/77kkCVTy2A Sent via @updayUK 1 minute ago

crisscasteleiro

Cristopher Casteleiro RT @SkyNews: Carphone Warehouse: 2,900 jobs axed as all standalone stores to close https://t.co/gHnTtb0Q8E 1 minute ago

RonnieChopra1

Ronnie C RT @telebusiness: Dixons Carphone will axe nearly 3,000 jobs under plans to close all 531 of its standalone Carphone Warehouse stores. 40%… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.