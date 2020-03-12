Global  

MLB, NHL delay seasons further to follow CDC guidelines

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The NHL and MLB have suspended their season until at least May to match the CDC's latest guidelines. Last week, MLB canceled the remainder of spring training and pushed back the start of the regular season by two weeks, while the NHL suspended the remainder of its season over fears of the coronavirus. The MLB made its decision following a conference call with all 30 teams. In the announcement league commissioner Rob Manfred said the decision was made to follow the CDC’s guidelines to limit…
Coronavirus: MLB commissioner says baseball will follow CDC guidelines, still hoping for 162-game season

A two-week delayed Opening Day was in doubt, but MLB commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that the season won't be getting underway that early.  
Ken Rosenthal on MLB 2020 season delay: 'We've never seen anything quite like this'

Ken Rosenthal on MLB 2020 season delay: 'We've never seen anything quite like this'FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reacted to MLB's announcement that the 2020 season would be delayed at least two weeks. He said the sport has never seen anything like...
