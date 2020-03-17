Global  

Fin24.com | Eskom suspends Emfuleni asset attachments, but steps up debt collection

News24 Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Emfuleni Municipality has promised to pay R50 million of its R1.8 billion historical debt by the end of business today. The municipality has also promised to pay its current monthly electricity account of about R183 million per month on time.
