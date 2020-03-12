Kentucky applies for small business disaster relief loan assistance

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Some financial assistance could be on the way for Kentucky's small business owners as they deal with the fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak.. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday evening that the state has filed its application for an economic injury disaster loan declaration that would give the state access to small business disaster-assistance loans from The U.S. Small Business Administration. The SBA on Thursday said it will provide disaster-assistance loans for up to $2 million to small businesses… 👓 View full article

