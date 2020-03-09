Global  

Audi's Hungarian plant to halt production on Monday

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Volkswagen Group's Audi brand will halt output at its plant in Hungary on Monday, the factory said, after Volkswagen announced a suspension of production at plants in Italy, Portugal, Slovakia and Spain.
