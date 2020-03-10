Global  

'Refinance your mortgage, take the money, and buy some stocks': An investment chief overseeing $7 billion says he's all-in on equities amid the mass coronavirus selloff — and shares 5 stocks he just bought

Business Insider Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
'Refinance your mortgage, take the money, and buy some stocks': An investment chief overseeing $7 billion says he's all-in on equities amid the mass coronavirus selloff — and shares 5 stocks he just bought· Ricky Sandler, CEO and chief investment officer at $7 billion Eminence Capital, is so confident in stocks that he says you should refinance your mortgage and scoop up shares.
· He notes dislocated markets, possible government stimulus coming down the pike, and drastic precautionary actions the US is taking in order to quell...
 Global stocks tumbled again on Monday despite concerted efforts by central banks to reassure markets. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

