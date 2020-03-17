Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Amazon hiring 100,000 to staff busy distribution centers – including 4,600 in Ohio

Amazon hiring 100,000 to staff busy distribution centers – including 4,600 in Ohio

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
With surging demand from e-commerce shoppers during the coronavirus shutdown, Amazon.com Inc. is adding thousands of jobs across America. The e-commerce giant announced late Monday it would bolster its workforce at distribution centers with 100,000 jobs around the country, including 4,600 in Ohio. With many retailers and commercial hubs shutting their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company says it's seeing surging demand and its labor needs are "unprecedented for this time of year."…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ScottMFrey

Scott M. Frey RT @DBJnews: Amazon hiring 100,000 to staff busy distribution centers – including 4,600 in Ohio. https://t.co/VnuDkjz1zo 3 days ago

DBJnews

Dayton Biz Journal Amazon hiring 100,000 to staff busy distribution centers – including 4,600 in Ohio. https://t.co/VnuDkjz1zo 3 days ago

DBJnews

Dayton Biz Journal Amazon hiring 100,000 to staff busy distribution centers – including 4,600 in Ohio. https://t.co/M8R4cewBlA 4 days ago

DBJnews

Dayton Biz Journal Amazon hiring 100,000 to staff busy distribution centers – including 4,600 in Ohio. https://t.co/YEPL9JLaOO 4 days ago

dawnyaspectx

Dawn Marie Yankeelov Amazon hiring 100,000 to staff busy distribution centers – including 6,300 in Ohio, Kentucky https://t.co/FMitIch7It via @BusinessCourier 4 days ago

kellydobos

Kelly Dobos “Amazon hiring 100,000 to staff busy distribution centers – including 6,300 in Ohio, Kentucky”… https://t.co/q2lu2z3a1j 4 days ago

DBJnews

Dayton Biz Journal Amazon hiring 100,000 to staff busy distribution centers – including 4,600 in Ohio. https://t.co/e0o6li49mu 4 days ago

NazlyLaw

Nazly Mamedova RT @BusinessCourier: Amazon hiring 100,000 to staff busy distribution centers – including 6,300 in Ohio & Kentucky. https://t.co/Udn9AR2J1i 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.