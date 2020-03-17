Amazon hiring 100,000 to staff busy distribution centers – including 4,600 in Ohio

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

With surging demand from e-commerce shoppers during the coronavirus shutdown, Amazon.com Inc. is adding thousands of jobs across America. The e-commerce giant announced late Monday it would bolster its workforce at distribution centers with 100,000 jobs around the country, including 4,600 in Ohio. With many retailers and commercial hubs shutting their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company says it's seeing surging demand and its labor needs are "unprecedented for this time of year."… 👓 View full article

