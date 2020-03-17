Global  

Movie theaters hit pause on all U.S. locations for 6-12 weeks

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
During the last 48 hours, more than a dozen states and major markets have mandated that movie theaters close. Early Tuesday morning, Leawood-based AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. made the decision to close all of its U.S. locations. According to a release, the federal government's recommendation that no public gatherings larger than 10 people take place led AMC (NYSE: AMC) to announce its theaters will close for six to 12 weeks. The company said the new guidance makes movie theater operations "essentially…
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: NBCUniversal Will Make New Movies Available on Demand Immediately

NBCUniversal Will Make New Movies Available on Demand Immediately 01:01

 NBCUniversal Will Make New Movies Available on Demand Immediately NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell made the unprecedented announcement on Monday. Under the policy, new movies will be made immediately available on multiple on-demand services for $19.99 and a 48-hour rental period. The new policy is in...

Cineplex To Close All Theaters In Canada Amid COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

Cineplex To Close All Theaters In Canada Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Cineplex Inc said on Tuesday they will temporarily close theaters and entertainment venues across Canada. The company operates 165 cinemas with 1,695 screens nationwide. Reuters reports Cineplex will..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:31Published
New Coronavirus Guidelines In California [Video]

New Coronavirus Guidelines In California

Newsom directed all movie theaters, gyms and health clubs to close for the time being.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Harkins to temporarily close all movie theaters

Harkins Theatres intends to close all its locations in the wake of the expanded social distancing guidance issued Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and...
bizjournals

AMC A-List Subscribers Can Pause Memberships During Coronavirus Outbreak

AMC Theatres has announced that A-List subscribers will be able to pause their memberships while movie theaters are shut down during the coronavirus outbreak....
Just Jared Also reported by •bizjournalsThe Verge

