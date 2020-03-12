Global  

Breaking: Walt Disney World shuts down all construction due to coronavirus

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Burbank, California-based Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has shuttered construction operations at Disney World as coronavirus continues to impact Central Florida's once booming building industry, according to the head of the region's top construction trade organization. It wasn't immediately known if construction workers will be paid or when construction operations will resume, said Mark Wylie, president and CEO of the Central Florida chapter of Associated Builders & Contractors Inc. Wylie expects…
News video: Disney To Close Its Hotels And Stores

Disney To Close Its Hotels And Stores 00:32

 All Disney run hotels at Walt Disney World and in Vero Beach will close on Friday.

Walt Disney Touches New Low

Shares of The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) are down more than 7% Thursday morning. The stock touched a new low of $93.26 today morning. It is currently trading at...
RTTNews Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Breaking: Disney, Universal close theme parks due to coronavirus

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, two of Orlando’s top theme parks in visitation and the region's top employers, are closing down temporarily due...
bizjournals

