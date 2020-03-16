H-E-B commits millions to community support, coronavirus research

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

H-E-B committed $3 million to support local organizations combatting the spread of coronavirus and helping people most in need, the grocery chain announced on Monday. H-E-B will donate $300,000 of the total commitment to assist Texas Biomedical Research Institute. Texas Biomed has launched a unique research project to be among the first in the nation to develop the laboratory model necessary for testing diagnostics, vaccines and treatments to combat coronavirus, according to the news release. The… 👓 View full article

