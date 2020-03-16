H-E-B commits millions to community support, coronavirus research
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () H-E-B committed $3 million to support local organizations combatting the spread of coronavirus and helping people most in need, the grocery chain announced on Monday. H-E-B will donate $300,000 of the total commitment to assist Texas Biomedical Research Institute. Texas Biomed has launched a unique research project to be among the first in the nation to develop the laboratory model necessary for testing diagnostics, vaccines and treatments to combat coronavirus, according to the news release. The…
Acclaimed artist Luke Jerram has unveiled a glass sculpture of CORONAVIRUS - in tribute to all the hardworking medical staff and scientists.Commissioned five weeks ago, the work is 23cm in diameter -..