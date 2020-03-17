Poll: Nearly 1 In 5 Households Have Lost Work Because Of Pandemic Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Nearly 20% of U.S. households have experienced either a layoff or a reduction in work hours because of the coronavirus, according to a new NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll. 👓 View full article

