Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Swedish IKEA store finds 50,000 forgotten face masks, gives them to local hospital

Swedish IKEA store finds 50,000 forgotten face masks, gives them to local hospital

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Staff at an IKEA furniture store on Sweden's west coast stumbled across a pile of around 50,000 face masks gathering dust in a warehouse and donated them to a nearby hospital this weekend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: Face masks keep droplets from flying

Face masks keep droplets from flying 02:19

 Face masks keep droplets from flying

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local company making masks [Video]

Local company making masks

A local company, Alter State Textile Imaging, has been busy making face masks and they are hiring. The company makes about 10,000 reusable masks each week. Owner Cindie Law says she wants to help..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published
Georgian companies begin making face masks to fight coronavirus [Video]

Georgian companies begin making face masks to fight coronavirus

On Wednesday (March 18) around 10 Georgian companies launched a new production of face masks in a bid to combat the outbreak of COVID-19. According to local reports, the first batch of face masks is..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Medical store in Kerala sells face masks for Rs 2

At a time when many pharmacies are charging exorbitant prices for the face masks and hand sanitisers in the backdrop of high demand due to the coronavirus...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Bookworm

Laura Swedish IKEA store finds 50,000 forgotten face masks, gives them to... https://t.co/rrhCfjCzyC 1 hour ago

lynnl1

Lynn RT @Reuters: Swedish IKEA store finds 50,000 forgotten face masks, gives them to local hospital https://t.co/4eIUBgcXuh https://t.co/a7gDod… 2 hours ago

jordanjohnhamel

Jordan Hamel @IAmCippino IKEA found some forgotten stash of 50k masks and donated them https://t.co/SKB0rzy9Ny? 2 hours ago

CoronaOptimist

Corona the Optimist @IKEAtoday Well done! Swedish IKEA store finds 50,000 forgotten face masks, gives them to...… https://t.co/ScPYln7zSx 3 hours ago

robjc2

Rob Whelan #GoodNews Apparently they were left over from the bird flu epidemic years back. https://t.co/u0Wfk2lequ? 6 hours ago

brooklynpunks

brooklynpunks RT @BdkHealth: Just In: Swedish IKEA store finds 50,000 forgotten face masks, gives them to local hospital 6 hours ago

mybuddyjimmy

Jimmy RevJim Olsen Swedish IKEA store finds 50,000 forgotten face masks, gives them to local hospital - Reuters https://t.co/jywzSiIRx8 6 hours ago

beaconspring

Steven LOL "50,000 face masks gathering dust in a warehouse" Swedish IKEA store finds 50,000 forgotten face masks, gives… https://t.co/okCXGNkvgJ 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.