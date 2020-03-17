Senate Democrats to unveil proposal to send each American up to $4,500 amid coronavirus outbreak Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· *Senate Democrats have rolled out an emergency plan to send thousands of dollars to Americans to soften the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.*

· *COVID-19 has started to shut down crucial parts of the US economy in recent days.*

· *Up to $4,500 could be sent to individuals this year under the proposed legislation. *

