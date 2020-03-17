Global  

Confused by what's a nonessential business? Here's more guidance

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Gov. Tom Wolf's extension of efforts to close all nonessential businesses in the commonwealth due to the COVID-19 outbreak has led to some confusion about just how the governor defines a nonessential business. The Wolf administration attempted to clear up some of that confusion in a news release late Monday night. According to the governor's office: Restaurants and bars can't allow dine-in services or drinking inside the establishment, but can remain open for carryout, delivery and drive-through…
