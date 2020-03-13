Regal Cinemas, AMC Theatres to close all movie theaters due to coronavirus

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The two largest operators of movie theaters are closing amid rising concerns about the coronavirus pandemic . Knoxville, Tennessee-based Regal Cinemas will close all its theater locations starting Tuesday. The closures will remain in effect until further notice. Regal is the second-largest movie theater chain in the United States with 7,211 screens in 549 theaters in 42 states — as well as American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Guam and Saipan — as of Oct. 28. AMC Theatres, the largest…


