Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Regal Cinemas, AMC Theatres to close all movie theaters due to coronavirus

Regal Cinemas, AMC Theatres to close all movie theaters due to coronavirus

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The two largest operators of movie theaters are closing amid rising concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Knoxville, Tennessee-based Regal Cinemas will close all its theater locations starting Tuesday. The closures will remain in effect until further notice. Regal is the second-largest movie theater chain in the United States with 7,211 screens in 549 theaters in 42 states — as well as American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Guam and Saipan — as of Oct. 28. AMC Theatres, the largest…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: NBCUniversal Will Make New Movies Available on Demand Immediately

NBCUniversal Will Make New Movies Available on Demand Immediately 01:01

 NBCUniversal Will Make New Movies Available on Demand Immediately NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell made the unprecedented announcement on Monday. Under the policy, new movies will be made immediately available on multiple on-demand services for $19.99 and a 48-hour rental period. The new policy is in...

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Movie Theaters Are Facing An Uncertain Future [Video]

U.S. Movie Theaters Are Facing An Uncertain Future

More than 3,000 of the country&apos;s movie theaters are shutting down in an effort to quell the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:58Published
AMC Closes All U.S. Theaters Amid Spread of Coronavirus | THR News [Video]

AMC Closes All U.S. Theaters Amid Spread of Coronavirus | THR News

AMC Closes All U.S. Theaters Amid Spread of Coronavirus | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

AMC Theatres cuts movie seating capacity in half amid coronavirus pandemic

AMC Theatres is cutting its seating capacity in half in a "social distancing" maneuver aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus notebook: Fitness centers, movie theaters closed in Ohio; Ky. delays election

A quick roundup of coronavirus news across the Tri-State for March 16: GYMS, MOVIE THEATERS, REC CENTERS CLOSED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order to close...
bizjournals Also reported by •Daily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Yamszilla

Yamil Narvaez RT @davechensky: AMC closing all theaters for 6-12 weeks. Follows Regal’s decision yesterday to close all its theaters temporarily. I sus… 3 minutes ago

CBJnewsroom

Charlotte Business Journal Both AMC and Regal have multiple locations throughout the Charlotte area. https://t.co/yf6eIVJAz3 5 minutes ago

TriadBizLloyd

Lloyd Whittington Regal Cinemas, AMC Theatres, Red Cinemas to close due to #coronavirus - https://t.co/WZgRChsX90 #film #hollywood… https://t.co/15TqGtb7az 6 minutes ago

WeigelCasey

Casey Weigel Regal Cinemas, AMC Theatres to close all movie theaters due to coronavirus: Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres, the two… https://t.co/Knf92WmKoj 28 minutes ago

ReelTalkInc

Reel Talk Inc. “At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theaters. #AMCTheatres #RegalCinemas… https://t.co/xknhZsItly 50 minutes ago

HerbScribner

Herb Scribner AMC will close all of its theaters amid the coronavirus quarantine https://t.co/zYV2ppCsPt https://t.co/2oqDgxcl0K 2 hours ago

MikiAA

Michael Addo-Ashong RT @ArtsJournalNews: Every U.S. Movie Theatre Chain But One Closes As COVID Restrictions Spread: AMC will keep its theatres dark for six… 2 hours ago

MommyTat2d

Tat2d Mommy 👼🏽👦🏽👣 🌭🍔💩 RT @TODAYshow: AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas to close due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/kCPXsEg9pB 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.