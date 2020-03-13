Regal Cinemas, AMC Theatres to close all movie theaters due to coronavirus
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () The two largest operators of movie theaters are closing amid rising concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Knoxville, Tennessee-based Regal Cinemas will close all its theater locations starting Tuesday. The closures will remain in effect until further notice. Regal is the second-largest movie theater chain in the United States with 7,211 screens in 549 theaters in 42 states — as well as American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Guam and Saipan — as of Oct. 28. AMC Theatres, the largest…
NBCUniversal Will Make New Movies Available on Demand Immediately NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell made the unprecedented announcement on Monday. Under the policy, new movies will be made immediately available on multiple on-demand services for $19.99 and a 48-hour rental period. The new policy is in...
A quick roundup of coronavirus news across the Tri-State for March 16: GYMS, MOVIE THEATERS, REC CENTERS CLOSED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order to close... bizjournals Also reported by •Daily Caller
