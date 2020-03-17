Novant, Atrium health systems halt non-essential services amid COVID-19 prep

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The CEOs of Atrium Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health issued a joint statement Tuesday saying the three health systems will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures effective immediately. The move comes as the U.S. Surgeon General and the American College of Surgeons issued guidelines to do so as a further means of insulating hospitals against an expected surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide. All ambulatory appointments will be rescheduled starting Wednesday, March 18. Emergency…


