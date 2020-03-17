What furloughed, laid-off workers from coronavirus prevention need to know

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Kansas Department of Labor has released information for employees in the state who have been laid off or furloughed because their employer's business has been adversely affected by coronavirus preparations. Some things to remember for affected workers: • Workers cannot receive paid leave, as those are considered wages. • Affected employees must be able to work and not unable because of illness or injury. • Affected workers must be available for work, meaning able to return to his/her… 👓 View full article

