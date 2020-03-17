Show stopped: New Cirque du Soleil debut at Disney Springs postponed
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () The debut of the new Cirque du Soleil show, in partnership with The Walt Disney Co., has been postponed as part of a series of Disney closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, the Montreal-based entertainment company, announced its latest show "Drawn to Life" at Disney Springs will be put on hold. The show was set to begin early previews this month and have a grand debut in April. Disney closed its area theme parks on March 15, halted its cruise line operations…
