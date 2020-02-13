Virgin Australia to suspend all international flying as demand plummets



Recent related videos from verified sources Global CO2 emissions plateaued last year: Report



PARIS — A new report by the International Energy Agency has found that global carbon emissions flattened in 2019, following two years of increased emissions. The U.S. also decreased its carbon.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:22 Published on February 13, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Virgin Australia to suspend all international flying as coronavirus sinks demand Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it would suspend all international flying from March 30 to June 14 and cut its domestic capacity in half because...

Reuters 2 hours ago



American dramatically slashes international flying as demand plummets American Airlines is dramatically slashing international capacity across its network as the coronavirus zaps demand for long-haul travel. From March 16 to May 6,...

bizjournals 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this