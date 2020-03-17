Global  

4 coronavirus testing locations opening in Harris County

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
This story is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's story, and click here for more coronavirus coverage from KHOU. HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Beginning Wednesday, March 18, there will be a "soft launch" for four drive-in testing sites throughout Harris County that will provide testing for the coronavirus. Two of the sites will be located in the city of Houston and the other two will be in Harris County. The locations are: HOUSTON Butler Stadium: 13755 S. Main St. Houston, TX…
News video: Coronavirus Update: NYC Expands Testing Locations, Mayor Says More Federal Help Is Needed

Coronavirus Update: NYC Expands Testing Locations, Mayor Says More Federal Help Is Needed 02:45

 New York City is expanding its coronavirus testing locations, but Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city needs urgent help from the federal government; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

