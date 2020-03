UK's Sainsbury's to limit customer purchases, close cafes to get through coronavirus

British supermarket group Sainsbury's is to restrict customer purchases to combat panic buying, close its in-store cafes and counters and beef-up online services to get it through the coronavirus crisis , it said on Wednesday.



