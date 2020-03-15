Global  

Governments offer airlines aid as coronavirus drives deeper flight cuts

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Australia on Wednesday joined a growing list of countries offering financial aid to its ailing aviation sector as global airlines announced deeper capacity cuts due to plummeting demand and stricter border controls associated with the coronavirus.
