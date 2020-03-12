Boeing Seeks $60 Bln In US Government Aid

Global  

RTTNews Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Boeing is seeking $60 billion in U.S. government loan guarantees and other assistance, as it continues to struggle amid the 737 Max crisis and COVID-19 pandemic impacts.
Recent related news from verified sources

US Airlines Seek More Than $50 Bln In Government Aid

US airlines are seeking more than $50 billion in financial aid from the government, as the industry reels from the coronavirus outbreak.
RTTNews

Global airlines call for government aid as new U.S. coronavirus travel curbs bite

Airlines on Thursday appealed for urgent government financial support as transatlantic carriers rushed to cut flights in the wake of new U.S. travel restrictions...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

