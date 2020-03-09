Global  

Fujifilm shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Shares in Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp surged 15% on Wednesday morning after a Chinese official said the company's Avigan anti-flu drug appeared to help coronavirus patients recover.
