Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > UH engineering school to name classroom for Bowers + Kubota

UH engineering school to name classroom for Bowers + Kubota

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Bowers + Kubota has given $75,000 to the Asphalt and Pavements Lab Fund at the University of Hawaii at Manoa College of Engineering, which will name a classroom after the Honolulu-based architecture, engineering and construction management firm. “Asphalt and pavements are key components in our infrastructure,” Brennon Morioka, dean of the College of Engineering and former director of the Hawaii State Department of Transportation, said in a statement. “Our students ask the questions, and find…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.