Governments offer airlines aid as coronavirus drives deeper flight cuts

A Delta Airlines flight was forced to return to the terminal at JFK Airport last night after a passenger said he or she may have been previously exposed to the coronavirus. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:25 Published 1 day ago Delta Flight Grounded At JFK Due To Coronavirus Concerns



Recent related news from verified sources Airlines seek emergency aid as coronavirus brings industry to near-halt Airlines made unprecedented cuts to flights, costs and staffing on Monday, and stepped up calls for emergency government aid, as coronavirus lockdowns and new...

Reuters 2 days ago



Governments offer aid as airlines forced to deepen cuts to flights, staffing Australia and Taiwan joined governments offering financial aid to airlines as coronavirus and stricter travel controls forced carriers to deepen cuts to capacity...

Reuters 4 hours ago



