BNTX On Fire, QDEL's Coronavirus Test Gets FDA's EUA, CureVac Back In The News

RTTNews Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Today's Daily Dose brings you news about BioNTech's deal with Pfizer for developing coronavirus vaccine, the curious case of CureVac's CEO exit, Regeneron's progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, and FDA's Emergency Use Authorization of Quidel's coronavirus test.
