Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Crisis-hit Yes Bank to resume full banking services from 6 PM today

Crisis-hit Yes Bank to resume full banking services from 6 PM today

Zee News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Yes Bank administrator Prashant Kumar had said on Tuesday that Yes Bank will resume normal operations from 6 pm on March 18. Kumar also claimed that there is no liquidity problem with Yes Bank.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: LiveMint - Published < > Embed
News video: Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on 18 March at 6 pm RBI Governor

Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on 18 March at 6 pm RBI Governor 04:11

 Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on 18 March at 6 pm RBI Governor

Recent related videos from verified sources

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says YES Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18th | Oneindia News [Video]

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says YES Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18th | Oneindia News

IN A BID TO CALM THE MARKETS AS THEY CONTINUED TO FALL AMID CONCERNS OVER THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA GOVERNOR SHAKTIKANTA DAS WHILE ADRESSING A PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY ON THE YES..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published
How safe is your money in the bank? [Video]

How safe is your money in the bank?

Worried customers were seen queuing up outside Yes Bank's branches in India earlier this month. The reason? The country's fifth largest private bank suspended its operations and was placed under a..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 24:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Yes Bank users can now pay dues from other a/cs

Yes Bank customers can now make credit card and loan payments from other bank accounts by using Immediate Mobile Payment Service (IMPS) or National Electronic...
IndiaTimes

Yes Bank to resume 'full services from March 18'

Troubled private sector lender Yes Bank on Monday said that it will resume complete banking services from the evening of March 18. Taking it to Twitter, the...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SuperSonic_2602

Sonika Athwani RT @ZeeNews: Crisis-hit Yes Bank to resume full banking services from 6 PM today https://t.co/K4sUdHchNg 3 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Crisis-hit Yes Bank to resume full banking services from 6 PM today https://t.co/K4sUdHchNg 32 minutes ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News Shares of crisis-ridden Yes Bank soared on Monday as its reconstruction scheme has come into effect, and the bank h… https://t.co/fAXIDPEGts 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.