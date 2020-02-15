Global  

No self-assessment of AGR dues, verdict 'final': Supreme Court tells telcos

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Wednesday told telecom operators to settle all dues and termed the 20 years' time frame proposed by the government for AGR (adjusted gross revenue) payment as "unreasonable".
You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

AGR dues: ‘In wait-and-watch mode’, says SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar [Video]

AGR dues: ‘In wait-and-watch mode’, says SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday said banks will “have to pay the price” in case any telecom firm files for bankruptcy, a day after the Supreme Court made it clear that telecom companies will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

SC pulls up Centre, telecos for doing self-assessment of AGR dues fixed by court

Apex court also refused to take up Centre’s plea for allowing telecom companies to pay AGR dues in 20 years
Hindu

AGR: Govt seeks SC nod to grant 20 yrs to telcos

The Centre on Monday sought the Supreme Court’s approval to grant 20 years’ time to telecom companies to pay in instalments Rs 1.69 lakh crore on account of...
IndiaTimes


