Biden wins Arizona primary in apparent three-state sweep of Sanders

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden was soundly beating Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in early returns from Arizona's presidential preference election Tuesday, according to preliminary returns from the Arizona Secretary of State's office. Two hours after the polls closed, Biden had 213,964 votes to Sanders' 151,066, a margin of 42.6% to 30.1% of the ballots counted at that point. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who dropped…


