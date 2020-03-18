Construction slowdown is 'gonna kick us right in the stomach' says NY exec Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

"This is a good reminder that some things are more important than money. If we keep working maybe we don't lose as much money. But if we undershoot, somebody's mother could die," says Scott Stevens, president of Dimension Fabricators. 👓 View full article

