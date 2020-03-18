Global  

Hearing canceled for Costco, apartment complex at Crossgrates

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The public hearing for a proposed Costco and an apartment complex next to Crossgates Mall was canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. The Guilderland Planning Board canceled the March 25 hearing on the draft environmental impact statement for the Costco warehouse store on Western Avenue and 222 apartments on vacant land west of the mall off Rapp Road. The hearing was canceled because of a public health advisory telling people not to gather in groups of 10 or more people. It's…
