Wait for coronavirus tests worsens supply shortages at hospitals

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Testing shortages throughout the state are compounding the shortage of personal protective equipment, forcing hospitals already struggling with finances to use more expensive supplies. As of Tuesday, the state-run lab had performed 1,367 coronavirus tests. National labs were assisting in the effort, with 384 coronavirus tests run for Massachusetts patients to date.  Though the state has doubled the number of tests it could process daily — from 200 to 400 — the increase hasn’t been enough…
