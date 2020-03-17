Kansas governor orders schools to close for remainder of academic year
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered education centers closed across the state for the remainder of the academic year, an unprecedented step as state government continues to keep residents from gathering because of coronavirus concerns. Kelly advised districts state-wide to develop "continuous learning plans," but buildings will be shuttered and all events — sports, fine arts, proms, commencement exercises — would be canceled. “Coronavirus has caused massive disruption in all of our lives," Kelly…