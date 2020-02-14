Goldman Sachs and Bank of America just updated their WFH policies — again. Here's what they're telling employees about the latest steps aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus.
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () · Goldman Sachs' top brass on Tuesday told employees the firm was switching to a more comprehensive work-from-home policy starting on Wednesday, according to a memo posted on the Wall Street bank's website.
· The memo, signed by CEO David Solomon, President John Waldron, and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr, praised...