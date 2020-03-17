Global  

Billionaire Bill Ackman urges Trump to issue a 30-day 'spring break' shutdown to quell coronavirus's economic impact

Business Insider Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Billionaire Bill Ackman urges Trump to issue a 30-day 'spring break' shutdown to quell coronavirus's economic impact· *A 30-day "extended Spring Break" shutdown is "the only answer" for saving the economy from a significant coronavirus-driven slowdown, hedge fund founder Bill Ackman tweeted Wednesday.*
· *The government should keep only essential services open and pay wages during the period, he added.*
· *The "exponential compounding" of...
News video: Jim Cramer's Thoughts on Bill Ackman's 'Global Spring Break' Tweet

Jim Cramer's Thoughts on Bill Ackman's 'Global Spring Break' Tweet 01:26

 Jim Cramer weighs in on Bill Ackman's Tweets Wednesday.

McConnell urges Senate to pass coronavirus aid plan [Video]

McConnell urges Senate to pass coronavirus aid plan

U.S Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that many Republicans see 'shortcomings' in the House-passed coronavirus aid plan, but he urged his Republican colleagues to 'gag and vote for..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:59Published
Miami Beach Police Enforcing Shutdown To Stop Possible Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]

Miami Beach Police Enforcing Shutdown To Stop Possible Spread Of Coronavirus

CBS4's Hank Tester reports on the impact the shutdown is having on local businesses.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:28Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bill de Blasio: Great Depression Unemployment Levels Should Mean a Great Depression-Level ‘Massive Federal Relief Program’

New York City Mayor *Bill de Blasio* warned that the coronavirus' economic impact could be as bad as the Great Depression, which means the government will have...
Mediaite

Paul Ackman: Stock Market Will Soar If US Will 'Shut Down' for 30 Days

Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman called on the president to both close the nation’s borders and offer Americans a one-month tax holiday “Spring Break.”
Newsmax

