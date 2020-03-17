Billionaire Bill Ackman urges Trump to issue a 30-day 'spring break' shutdown to quell coronavirus's economic impact
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () · *A 30-day "extended Spring Break" shutdown is "the only answer" for saving the economy from a significant coronavirus-driven slowdown, hedge fund founder Bill Ackman tweeted Wednesday.*
· *The government should keep only essential services open and pay wages during the period, he added.*
· *The "exponential compounding" of...
