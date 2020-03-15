Global  

Ford, GM, Fiat Chrysler, and United Auto Workers union agree to partial shutdown of US plants as coronavirus spreads, despite many in Europe shutting down completely (GM, F, FCAU)

Business Insider Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles won't completely close down factories in the US as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, but they and the United Auto Workers union agreed to engage in partial, rotating shutdowns.
· The UAW had previously called on the companies to shut down factories for two weeks, but...
News video: Union Urges 3 Major Automakers To Halt Production Amid Pandemic

Union Urges 3 Major Automakers To Halt Production Amid Pandemic 01:31

 The United Auto Workers union is urging Ford, Fiat Chrysler and General Motors to pause production in Detroit for two weeks.

UAW says Big 3 agree to coronavirus protection measures [Video]

UAW says Big 3 agree to coronavirus protection measures

The United Auto Workers say they have gotten new reassurances from the Big 3 that they will take measures to protect workers.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:51Published
UAW gives ultimatum to the Big 3: Shut down all auto plants for 2 weeks amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]

UAW gives ultimatum to the Big 3: Shut down all auto plants for 2 weeks amid coronavirus outbreak

The United Auto Workers union told members they asked the Big 3 for a two-week shutdown of all auto plants. That's according to a letter from UAW President Rory Gamble that was obtained by 7 Action..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:49Published

The Big 3 Detroit automakers and the United Auto Workers union agree to partial plant shutdowns to fight coronavirus outbreak (GM, F, FCAU)

The Big 3 Detroit automakers and the United Auto Workers union agree to partial plant shutdowns to fight coronavirus outbreak (GM, F, FCAU)· General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles won't completely close down factories in the US as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, but they and the...
Business Insider

The Big 3 Detroit automakers and the UAW are joining forces to ensure worker safety as coronavirus threatens plant shutdowns (GM, F, FCAU)

The Big 3 Detroit automakers and the UAW are joining forces to ensure worker safety as coronavirus threatens plant shutdowns (GM, F, FCAU)· General Motors, Ford Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and the United Auto Workers union have formed a COVID-19/Coronavirus Task Force to protect warehouse and...
Business Insider

InMenge

Der Mann in der Menge RT @dailydigger19: BREAKING: "Ford, GM, and Fiat-Chrysler will announce this afternoon that they're shutting down all U.S. plants as the #c… 4 minutes ago

StaceyMaLaine

FREE JULIAN ASSANGE ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: United Auto Workers union calls for 2 week shutdown of Ford, Fiat Chrysler, General Motors plants due to coronavirus… 13 minutes ago

wallepoet

Wall-Ed RT @BreakingNews: @NBCNews General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler agree to partially shut down factories due to the coronavirus pandemic, t… 18 minutes ago

kfor

KFOR As many companies get creative to allow employees to work from home, factories across the United States are left wi… https://t.co/dUsKEN7bD1 20 minutes ago

inputmag

Input This will impact 150,000 United Auto Workers. https://t.co/ahcUyJG4xw 25 minutes ago

98PbOYSjfNQnZLp

潘姝宇 RT @WSJ: Executives from General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler have agreed to temporarily shut down their U.S. factories to protect worker… 36 minutes ago

muralikumarje

Markets Today Executives from General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler have agreed to temporarily shut down their U.S. factories to… https://t.co/VpG4yGKAKG 40 minutes ago

joniej2016

jonie e RT @MSNBC: General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler agree to partially shut down factories due to the coronavirus pandemic, the United Auto W… 42 minutes ago

