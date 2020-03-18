Laura Ashley files bankruptcy, says virus stalled effort to raise cash
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () British fashion and housewares brand Laura Ashley announced plans to file for administration, the United Kingdom’s equivalent of bankruptcy, as efforts to obtain an emergency loan to keep the company afloat were halted by the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement could affect more than 150 British stores and 2,700 employees. Laura Ashley branded products are available in the United States at stores including Marshall's, JCPenney, HomeGoods, Neimans Last Call and Macy’s Backstage. The company…