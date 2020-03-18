Coronavirus: A glimpse at the cost to Disney, tourism industry

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

As the tourism industry in Orlando watches its income streams plummet to nothing, the costs associated with being prepared for a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic are stacking up. The biggest example of this in Central Florida is Walt Disney World — the region's largest employer with more than 75,000 local workers. Disney (NYSE: DIS), which operates four area theme parks, two water parks and a bevy of other entertainment and lodging assets, has been closed since March 16 — and will be… 👓 View full article

