Here's what Mark Cuban is buying as coronavirus stress continues to sink markets Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· *Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban told CNBC on Wednesday he's been "putting 1% [to] 1.5% to work on every down day" as coronavirus fears roil the US stock market.*

· *The investor said he's mostly been buying up Live Nation stock and SPY, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500.*

· *Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban told CNBC on Wednesday he's been "putting 1% [to] 1.5% to work on every down day" as coronavirus fears roil the US stock market.*· *The investor said he's mostly been buying up Live Nation stock and SPY, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500.*· *Cuban also sold put and call

